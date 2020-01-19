If you preordered Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s 1st Class Edition or Deluxe Edition via the Square Enix Store, make sure to look out for an email from the publisher that requires you to reconfirm your order. Failing to do so by February 28th will result in a cancellation and since both items are in limited quantity, you’ll end up missing out.

A number of US-based Reddit and Twitter users have reported receiving an email that reminds players of the game’s delay and a subsequent change in payment processing date. It reads:

We wanted to update you that the release date of this game has changed from March 3rd, 2020 to April 10th, 2020. Please opt in below if you wish to keep your preorder. YOU MUST opt-in by clicking this link by Friday, February 28th to KEEP your preorder. If you do not opt-in to keep your preorder by February 28th, your preorder will be automatically cancelled. We will not be able to reinstate your preorder, based on limited quantities available. Considering the updated release timing, payment processing for your preorder will now begin on Friday, February 28th, 2020. We will send out a reminder email on Wednesday, February 20th, asking you to make sure the payment method is up to date on your account. If the first payment attempt is unsuccessful, there will be additional debit attempts through the next few weeks. If you would like to expedite the payment process, you can pay for your preorder now by visiting the PURCHASE HISTORY page, clicking on MANAGE your order and then choosing DEBIT NOW.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

