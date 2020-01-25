Top Hat Studios has announced that it has signed a publishing deal with developer hiromu656 to release Danganronpa and Zero Escape-inspired thriller, Thief’s Roulette, on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita among other platforms. The game, which was funded on Kickstarter back in 2018, was originally in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Thief’s Roulette is a choice-driven visual novel with first-person puzzle gameplay. The story is set in a futuristic, high-tech society where characters face the challenges of “betrayal, deception, and trust.” Players’ decisions will determine who they befriend or face off throughout their journey.

Features include:

A gripping story of deception. Who you choose to align with may either lead to your death or your survival.

Heavy player choices that can alter the path of the story.

Multiple endings.

Immersive and intricate puzzles to solve.

A natural approach to difficulty. Any time during a puzzle, you may ask your teammates for help. Players who want to take on the challenge with no clues can simply not ask for assistance.

Fully explorable 3D environments and visual novel-style artwork.

A cast of unique characters with their own goals and personalities. Some are only out for themselves, others may have your back when the time comes.

A PC demo and trailer will release on January 29th. A release date for the full game has yet to be announced.

Thief’s Roulette will release digitally. Physical copies for PC and PS Vita will be available via Backerkit. At the moment, there are no plans for a physical release on the PS4 and Switch.

[Source: Kickstarter via Siliconera]