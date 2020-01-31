There’s something oddly nostalgic about Alien Hominid, one of the games at the peak of the Flash scene in the early 2000s. And now, it’s about to come back in an all-new adventure titled Alien Hominid Invasion. From developer The Behemoth comes a “reimagination of the original Alien Hominid HD” with new mechanics and gameplay. Currently, it’s unknown when it will release or which consoles we can expect it to come to. It’s only been confirmed for PC and “consoles,” with the specific ones unspecified. Those attending PAX East 2020 will be able to get their hands on a playable version of Alien Hominid Invasion at the end of February.

Here’s a brief 40-second trailer for the new game below:

Alien Hominid Invasion will serve as The Behemoth’s fifth game following Pit People, which released for Xbox One and PC in 2018. While the studio did garner a reputation for Alien Hominid in 2004, the team rose to fame when it released the XBLA game Castle Crashers in 2008. It became one of the hottest Xbox 360 games and was one of the leading indies of the time. The Behemoth later remastered Castle Crashers for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

More information pertaining to Alien Hominid Invasion will be unveiled during PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27th – March 1st. Players will also get to go hands-on with it at EGX Rezzed in London at the end of March.

The original Alien Hominid started as a Flash browser game but came to PS2, GameCube, Xbox, and a number of other platforms. It’s often compared to games like Metal Slug, wherein you must run left to right while blasting enemies away. It also featured two-player cooperative play, though, it’s unclear if this will be added in the upcoming Invasion.

[Source: The Behemoth]