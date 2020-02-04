After extending the first season until February 11th, the first hints of what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s second season will contain have been teased. Infinity Ward released a quick 15-second trailer on Twitter that opens up with someone digging through some files labeled “Maps,” “Personnel,” “Intel,” and “Munitions,” along with one file that has a corrupted name. Upon selecting the corrupted one, it decrypts to show that it was actually “Objectives,” and is a message from Captain Price to Lt. Simon Riley, who is far better known to Call of Duty fans by the name of Ghost.

A few quick clips show what appears to be someone operating in a place that looks very much like classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map Rust. Finally, it reads “Confirmation Required” and the user types out “Ghost Confirmed.” Then the video shuts off and, for a brief few seconds, you can see the reflection of Ghost’s iconic skull facemask on the screen, revealing that he was the one using the phone.

It seems like we’ll definitely be getting a chance to step back into the role of fan-favorite character Ghost, and it also seems very likely we’ll be doing it on Rust. It was, after all, one of the leaked maps that was found in last year’s datamine. However, outside of those details, Activision isn’t revealing much else yet. If you pay attention to the latitude and longitude in the corner of the screen, you may notice it points towards Manchester, although if it actually means anything is yet to be seen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new seasonal battle pass model made more money than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s lootboxes and microtransactions within its first months of release. It’s also one of the best selling video games of 2019, so there are plenty of players to enjoy this new content too.