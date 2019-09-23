Thanks to the work of PC data miners, we might know the full list of maps included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Twitter user DontBodyYaSelf tweeted out an image of a memory dump from the game’s files after the recent beta, and it has a lot of information. Even more exciting is that the list features classic maps from other Modern Warfare games, including Shipment, Rust, and Terminal.
— DontBodyYaSelf. (@Shandy445) September 20, 2019
- Dominion
- Airfield Test
- Aniyah Palace
- Aniyah Tac
- Breakneck (Mayday)
- Azhir Cave (Night)
- Azhir Cave
- Crash2
- Dam
- Deadzone
- Desert Grounded
- Scorch
- Dome (Genesis)
- Downtown (Varskaya District)
- Euphrates Bridge
- Fallen (Throwback)
- Faridah
- Farms2 (Smetna Farms)
- Frontier
- Geneva (Renaissance)
- Gulag
- Hackney Yard
- Hackney Yard (Night)
- Hosptial
- Layover
- Lumber
- Cargo
- Hill
- Hook
- King Day
- King Night
- Docks
- Pine
- Showers
- Speedball
- Stack
- Malyshev
- Metropolis (Precinct)
- Milbase 1
- Milbase 2
- Neon
- Genesis Holiday
- Oasis
- Parkour (Breakout)
- Petrogad
- Piccadilly
- Port 2
- Noir
- Prison
- Proto (Frost)
- Quarry (Crusher)
- karst River Quarry
- grazna raid
- Retaliation
- Skydock
- Gun Runner
- Gun Runner (Night)
- Rivne
- Rust
- Shipment
- Shipment (Night)
- Skyway (Terminal)
- Slums
- Spear
- Spear (Night)
- Speed
- Stadium
- Sub Base
- Super
- Syrkistan
- Takedown
- Torez
- Transit
- TV Station
- March
It’s worth noting that the mention of each map doesn’t necessarily confirm its existence in the game. Although, seeing the inclusion of classic maps is a sign that they could make an appearance. Twitter user TheGamingRevolution posted an image of a loading screen featuring the Rust map, giving more evidence to suggest it will be included. You can see the image below:
Rust in Modern Warfare
— TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) September 20, 2019
We’ll have to wait and see if information found in the data mine turns out to be true, but for now, you can preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare through Amazon. It will release for PS4 on October 25, 2019.
What do you make of the list of maps? Think we’ll see the return of classic maps in Modern Warfare? Let us know!
