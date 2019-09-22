If you haven’t had a chance to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s beta then you can do so now as the test is open to all players across all platforms with cross-play and cross-progression features enabled. The beta will end on Monday, September 23rd, at 10 am PST.

Sometime today, Infinity Ward will add the following playlists and game modes:

6v6 Gun Runner

6v6 Hackney Yard (Day)

6v6 Azhir Cave (Day)

10v10 Grazna Raid

32v32 Ground War (Karst River Quarry)

Game Mode Filter: TDM (Team Deathmatch)

Game Mode Filter: Dom (Domination)

Game Mode Filter: HQ (Headquarters)

Game Mode Filter: Cyber Attack

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 HQ (Headquarters)

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 Dom (Domination)

Featured Playlist: 32v32 Ground War (Karst River Quarry)

Featured Playlist: Realism – TDM (Azhir Cave, Hackney Yard, Gun Runner)

Over on Reddit, Infinity Ward reminded players that it’s aware of and looking into spawning and visibility issues that have been widely reported.

“Spawning is currently inconsistent on some maps, so thank you for sharing your videos with us and sharing your feedback,” wrote the developer. “We’ll continue to monitor the spawn system and we’ll update you if we deploy any changes. We will also be looking into lighting and exposure on various areas of the map, such as how you view dark rooms from the outside of a building and vice versa, for example.”

In addition to the above, Infinity Ward is also investigating reports of players being stuck in matchmaking lobbies after completing a match as a party. A temporary solution is to disband and join your friends again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]