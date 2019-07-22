According to Taylor Kurosaki, Studio Narrative Director at Infinity Ward, 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare won’t only feature three-lane multiplayer maps. A user on Twitter said, “Hopefully the maps in MW aren’t all 3 lane maps in mp. Feels like every map is the same if they are all 3 lane.” Kurosaki responded, “They aren’t.”

Although the narrative director’s response was short, we now know the game will have some variety in its multiplayer map designs. To some, the three-lane level structure makes for a symmetrical and arguably less interesting layout than atypical map designs. Other players do enjoy three-lane map layouts, due to their simplicity, since they’re easier to learn.

Three-lane maps are those that are clearly divided into three sections or paths and usually result in most of the action taking place at those locations. Unorthodox map layouts have various paths that can be taken, some with an emphasis on verticality, and can result in a more diverse gameplay experience. Whichever you prefer, Modern Warfare seems like it will feature the best of both worlds for its players.

Speaking of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, we finally got a look at the game’s 2v2 Gunfight mode, which will feature the smallest maps in the game. This mode will play much like an arena shooter, wherein every player will start off with the same loadout. You can check out our Gunfight preview here.

You can also look forward to the game’s full multiplayer reveal, as it will be released on August 1, 2019 at 10am Pacific, via the Call of Duty Twitch channel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for PS4 and other platforms on October 25, 2019.

[Source: Twitter]