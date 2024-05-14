Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Update Fixes Bugs, Adds New Feature

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games launched a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone on Tuesday. The May 14 update isn’t too substantial in terms of new content. However, it implements various bug fixes and one significant new quality-of-life feature.

The new update now lets Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players preview weapon skin in the Store. Additionally, MWIII and Warzone players can now unlock Weapon Prestige Camos for MWII weapons.

The rest of the changes are a mix of bug fixes, balance adjustment, and removing exploits. This includes fixing collisions on the Derail map, and balance changes to the Arcade, Infected and One in the Chamber modes. Player will also notice fixes to the Lockwood Mk2 marksman rifle and COR-45 handgun.

The May 14 patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

UIX

Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.

Bug Fixes Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos. Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu. Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected. Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu. EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.



Gameplay

Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.

Progression

Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

Maps

Derail Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.



Modes

Arcade EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.

Infected Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.

One in the Chamber Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.



Weapons & Attachments

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.



Marksman Rifles

Lockwood Mk2 JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.



Handguns

COR-45 Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.



Attachments

Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics. Corio Enforcer Optic Dragon’s Eye Optic KR Marauder 9 Riser



Perks

High-Gain Antenna (Gear) Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.



Equipment

Scatter Mine (Tactical) In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.



Field Upgrades

Enhanced Vision Goggles Player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.



Call of Duty: Warzone

Weapons & Attachments

Progression

Bug Fixes