Warzone Developer Teases 120-Player Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software teased that players may soon be able to participate in 120-player battle royale matches. This is already the case in Warzone Mobile, but the Console and PC version is capped at 100.

Raven Software tease 120-player matches coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

“120. BR,” Raven Software tweeted on Tuesday. The studio didn’t say anything else, but the clear implication is that Warzone matches are about to get a little bit bigger. It is hard to tell when this new update will happen, though it may be part of the upcoming fourth season of Modern Warfare III. There was nothing about it on the roadmap, but that might not be a dealbreaker. However, it’s also possible that Raven is just gauging perception and doesn’t have a concrete timetable yet.

120. BR. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 28, 2024

Call of Duty Modern: Warfare players may recall that the game initially supported up to 150 players in Battle Royale. Developers reduced the number to 100 last year, citing a desire to reduce matchmaking times and make the battles less chaotic.

Warzone got its last update on the 14th, adjusting balance and progression and fixing bugs. Meanwhile, Modern Warfare III Season 3 launches on Wednesday, May 29. It will add several new weapons and operators over the course of the season. The latter includes a Gundam crossover, letting players dress the avatars as one of three different Mobile Suits. Warzone specifically is getting map changes and new mechanics, though there will also be plenty of content for the Modern Warfare III multiplayer.