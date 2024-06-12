Elden Ring Sales Pass Incredible Milestone, FromSoftware Celebrates With Image

FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring sales have passed a very impressive milestone two years after its release. The studio also thanked fans for helping the game reach such staggering heights.

What milestone did Elden Ring sales surpass?

Elden Ring’s sales recently exceeded 25 million, according to FromSoftware. “We have come a long way together,” the studio said on Twitter. “We are ever thankful for your passion and support.” It accompanies the announcement with an image of Melina the Tarnished sitting around a Site of Grace.

We are ever thankful for your passion and support.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/EzqSs69QpP — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 12, 2024

By comparison, Elden Ring’s 25 million sales are approximately the same as GTA 4, Cyberpunk 2077, and Monster Hunter: World. It also secures the game’s place in the top 50 best-selling games of all time. While it probably isn’t going to outsell Minecraft or GTA 5 any time soon, that’s still a hugely impressive milestone.

Granted, it’s not entirely surprising that FromSoftware’s dark fantasy action RPG saw such an impressive milestone. Elden Ring launched in February 2022, with its sales exceeding 13.4 Million by the end of March. It was the second best-selling game in the US that year, behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and slowly grew over the following years. Bandai Namco announced that Elden Ring sold 23 million copies in February 2024.

It seems fair to assume that the game’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC played a significant role in its sales. Releasing on June 21, Elden Ring’s only expansion takes players to the mysterious Land of Shadow. It features an all-new world space with new enemies, dungeons, and more.