Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer Reveals Backstory, Teases Characters

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21, and fans are excited about the upcoming expansion. From Software fanned the flames on Tuesday by premiering the DLC’s new story trailer. Fans get a glimpse of the expansion

backstory and teases some of the characters players will encounter.

Shadow of the Erdtree trailer features Miquella and Mesmer

“Miquella the Kind spoke of the beginning,” the narrator begins. “The seduction. And the betrayal. An affair from which Gold arose. And so too was Shadow born.”

Elden Ring players were already aware that Shadow of the Erdtree heavily features the demigod Miquella. They’ve also been introduced to antagonist Mesmer the Impaler and his menacing red snakes.

The new trailer goes on to recount how Mesmer carried out a brutal war using both human soldiers and the colossal walking braziers seen in earlier promotional materials. This led to Miquella abandoning his fate, but some of his followers still believe in him. Viewers see a group of them gathered at the end of the trailer in front of what seems to be the Realm of Shadows equivalent of the Sites of Grace scattered around The Lands Between.

The trailer still leaves plenty of questions, as Elden Ring fans would expect. The trailer’s narrator is also one of Miquella’s followers, and From Software sometimes has a thing for unreliable narrators. Therefore, it may be that fans shouldn’t necessarily take everything she says at face value.