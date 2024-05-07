Elden Ring Fans Can Win a Life-Sized Statue of Messmer the Impaler

Bandai Namco is giving Elden Ring fans an opportunity to win a life-sized statue of Messmer the Impaler, along with other prizes. The ten-foot sculpture is the grand prize for participants in the Shadow of the Erdtree Return to Grace Video Contest.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Return to Grace Video Contest accepting submissions

With Shadow of the Erdtree on the horizon, the publisher invites players to submit fan-made trailers showing their love for the dark fantasy action RPG.

“Join us and upload your video celebrating Elden Ring and in return we will honor the top entries with a small gesture of our gratitude,” says the page on Bandai Namco’s website. “Show us your deep understanding of the world of Elden Ring and ability to capture its story,” it goes on to say.

“Small” must be a relative term, as the grand prize for Best Trailer is a life-sized statue of boss Messmer the Impaler. Meanwhile, Best Narrative, Best Action, and Best Direction winners get a life-sized replica of Malenia’s mechanical arm. Finally, winning Best Comedy, Best Use of Sound, Best Armor Design, and Most Original Use of Elden Ring earn fans the Helmet of Messemer the Impaler.

Submissions opened on May 6 and ends on the night of June 2. The trailer must be under 5 minutes long and have Elden Ring in the title. Submissions can use their own gameplay captures and official assets but cannot infringe on third-party copyrights. Participants must then upload it publicly on YouTube, Vimeo, or Twitter/X before completing the sign-up form on the official site.