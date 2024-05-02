Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Will Be Only DLC, Director Teases Answers to Long-Running Questions

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 30, and FromSoftware has indicated that it’s pretty substantial. Unfortunately, director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently confirmed it will be the game’s only DLC. However, he also hinted that fans may finally get an answer to one of Elden Ring’s biggest remaining mysteries.

Elden Ring’s director talks about Shadow of the Erdtree

Miyazaki recently spoke to the Chinese-language publication Campfire Camp about the upcoming Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He confirmed that this is the only DLC but also explained why.

Said Miyazaki: “Elden Ring emphasizes the exploration and adventure of the big world . . . Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it is better to simply make one big [expansion]. If they were sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure would be reduced.”

The Elden Ring director also indicated that the DLC would answer lingering questions from the base game. He understandably didn’t get into spoilers, but one example is the relationship between the demigod Miquella and St. Trina. The game implies a connection between the two, with many fans suspecting they are the same person. In the interview, he described them as “different existences” but wasn’t ready to reveal the nature of their relationship. “What can be said is that [Trina] will indeed appear in the DLC, and the relationship between the two will be further explained.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect too many other Elden Ring characters to appear in the flesh in Shadow of the Erdtree. The two stories are mostly separate, and beyond possible bug fixes, the DLC won’t alter anything in the base game.

Shadow of the Erdtree also doesn’t have a specific “end” in the same way as the base Elden Ring. However, players will still make choices that affect the DLC’s story.