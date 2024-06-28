Astro Bot PS5 File Size Is Larger Than Elden Ring

Astro Bot’s file size has been revealed, and it’s not a small game. While Astro’s playroom, which comes pre-loaded on PS5, is only around 11 GB, the sequel takes up more space than the base game of Elden Ring.

What is Astro Bot’s file size on PS5?

Team Asobi’s upcoming platformer weighs in at around 66 gigabytes, or about six times the size of its predecessor. As one Reddit user quickly pointed out, that’s more than Elden Ring, which is only about 60 GB before the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Astro Bot’s file size information comes from a photo of the back of the box shared on Twitter. While most of the text is in Japanese, the file size is clearly shown below the lower-left screenshot.

This file size doesn’t necessarily mean that Astro Bot is bigger than Elden Ring. Still, it’s a good indication of what fans are getting and how much space PS5 users will need to keep clear.

Releasing September 6, Astro Bot is the third game in the series, which started with Rescue Mission for the original PSVR. The second game, Astro’s Playroom, served as a tech demo for the PS5’s DualSense controller. However, while it only had 16 levels, the highly anticipated sequel is a full-length game. It has more than 80 levels split between 50 planets in 6 galaxies. Astro will also have new abilities, and the game features new mechanics like boss fights at the end of each galaxy.

Like Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot also features unlockable “VIP bots” based on other PlayStation properties. Players can recruit over 150 of these crossover robots in the upcoming game.