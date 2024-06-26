Elden Ring DLC Gets ‘Calibration’ Update Following Difficulty Complaints

FromSoftware has released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC update 1.12.2 for “balance” and “calibration” following widespread complaints about the expansion’s difficulty. An official statement also addresses visual issues on PC after the expansion ended up being review bombed on Steam for its performance and difficulty spike.

Patch notes for today’s Elden Ring DLC update are as follows:

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised. The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements , and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

have been revised. [PC] If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

FromSoftware is also working on further balance adjustments and bug fixes, which will be rolled out in a future patch. Release window will be shared in due course.