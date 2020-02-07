Team Ninja is responsible for many beloved game franchises, including Dead or Alive, modern Ninja Gaiden entries, and the nascent Nioh series. Still, the developer seems to have its eye on developing fresh ideas. In fact, the studio apparently has an interest in producing a new intellectual property for the PlayStation 5.

Studio head Yosuke Hayashi voiced the team’s interest during an interview with Eurogamer Portugal. With the advent of new consoles, new opportunities are bound to arise, he teased. Hayashi told the publication (via Google Translate), “I believe that a new console will bring new opportunities and we would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5. We created the Nioh series for PS4, and we would like to do the same for PS5.”

This does not mean Team Ninja would cast aside another Ninja Gaiden or Nioh entry in favor of something brand-new, though. Indeed, Nioh 2 Director Fumihiko Yasuda recently stated the studio is fully aware that fans are itching for more Ninja Gaiden. Nothing can come to light on the front just yet, but, Yasuda hinted, Team Ninja “hope[s] to deliver some good news one day.”

Nioh’s next installment, a prequel to the 2017 title, is launching on the PlayStation 4 in a few weeks. Our hands-on impressions of the follow-up went live earlier this week. Needless to say, much like its predecessor, Nioh 2 will present quite the challenge to players.

Nioh 2 hits store shelves for the PS4 on March 13th. Though Team Ninja remains silent about a launch schedule, three post-launch DLC releases are planned, each featuring prequel stories, new enemies, weapons, and combat abilities.

[Source: Eurogamer Portugal via Push Square]