A new Borderlands 3 update went live across all platforms recently, granting players the ability to skip every cutscene even if they’re playing for the first time. In addition to this, level cap has been increased to 53 and a number of performance and stability improvements have been made to improve players’ experience.

Hotfix notes are as follows:

Addressed a reported concern that the “Emergency Response” perk was increasing Shield Recharge Delay, rather than decreasing it

Addressed a reported concern that the crowd audio was sometimes coming from a separate location while chasing down Carnivora

Added blockers to prevent players from occasionally escaping the map without dying when jumping off the edge of a cliff in Carnivora

Addressed a reported concern that players could walk through a wall of rocks in Carnivora

Added blockers to prevent players from escaping the map near the Apollyon Transit Station New-U in Neon Arterial

Addressed a reported concern that the Gunner could sometimes get stuck in the second area of the Proving Grounds

Addressed a reported concern that players could occasionally escape the Skag of Survival boss area in The Proving Grounds

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren could escape the map while using the “Downfall” ability in Cistern of Slaughter and the Destroyer’s Rift

Addressed a reported concern that the final satellite dish would not appear for the player to destroy at certain distances during “Bad Reception”

Addressed a reported concern that players were unable to break an Eridium crystal cluster in Ambermire

Addressed a reported concern where aim assist was snapping aggressively on the center of an enemy when fighting the Blue Fire and Red Rain boss enemies during “Slaughterstar 3000”

