Folks over at We Got This Covered have managed to get a hold of an official production document that reveals that Netflix offered Mark Hamill the role of Vesemir in The Witcher Season 2.

Although this specific WGTC source has proved reliable in the past, we’re marking this one as a report until an official confirmation. That said, the Luke Skywalker actor and the voice of Joker has previously expressed an interest in playing the role of Geralt’s mentor. In fact, showrunner Lauren Hissrich profiled Hamill back in 2018, implying that he would fit the role.

VESEMIR IS:

Fatherly.

Wise.

Sprightly (despite the fact that he’s…)

Ancient.

Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen’s-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 6, 2018

“I have no idea what this is or what it’s about but agree it could/should be played by me,” Hamill jokingly told a fan following Hissrich’s tweet. WGTC’s source was unable to confirm whether he accepted the role of Kaer Morhen’s most experienced Witcher or not.

In related news, reliable fan site Redanian Intelligence recently reported that two Witchers will be joining Geralt for three episodes next season: Lambert and Coën. Lambert will reportedly be played by Peaky Blinders actor Paul Bullion and Coën will reportedly be played by actor and producer Yasen Atour.

While Lambert is one of the younger Witchers from Kaer Morhen, Coën is a Witcher from Poviss who spent some time in Kaer Morhen training Ciri in sword combat. No further details about their roles are available yet but we’ll keep our readers posted.

The Witcher Season 2 has yet to be dated.

[Source: We Got This Covered, Redanian Intelligence]