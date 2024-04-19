Netflix’s The Witcher Will End With Season 5

Netflix has announced that The Witcher TV series will have Season 5, which will mark the end of the show. Season 4 has entered production in the U.K., with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth agrees to see Geralt through to the end of Netflix’s The Witcher

In a press release, Netflix announced that Hemsworth has agreed to pick up the role of Geralt for both Seasons 4 and 5, which will cover the remaining three books by Andrzej Sapkowski: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. The final two seasons will be shot back-to-back, suggesting there won’t be much of a wait between Seasons 4 and 5.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

It was previouly reported that Cavill parted ways with The Witcher team following disagreements over its handling of the source material.