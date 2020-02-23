Turtle Beach Corporation has announced that it has now sold over 34 million console gaming headsets in the United States and Canada, making it the leading headset manufacturer of the past decade. The company, which began making headsets in 2005, quoted data gathered by The NPD Group from 2010 to the end of 2019.

“We are truly honored to be the #1 headset choice of console gamers year after year,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Stark, wrote in a press release. “We are passionately focused on creating the best headsets and accessories for every level of gamer, and with ROCCAT now part of the team, we’re going to bring this same ethos to PC gamers as we continue to develop new products and grow the business.”

According to NPD, Turtle Beach leads the market both in terms of units sold and revenue. Three of the five best-selling headsets of the decade were manufactured by Turtle Beach. In 2019, the company maintained its market share of over 40 percent for the 10th year in a row.

Turtle Beach noted that it holds a higher market share than its “next four competitors combined” but didn’t mention any names. The company also announced that it’s currently developing headsets and accessories for next-gen platforms, which are set to release this fall.

“With new, more powerful consoles on the horizon and a resurgence in PC gaming, Turtle Beach is already developing the next wave of high-quality, innovative console and PC gaming headsets and other accessories sure to help gamers play their best,” reads the press release.

[Source: PR Newswire]