PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 3, 2020

PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week's PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle ($39.99)

Bloodroots ($17.99)

Briks Head to Head ($19.99)

Bucket Knight ($4.99)

Coffee Crisis ($9.99)

Dogfighter -WW2- (Free to Play)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions Deluxe edition ($29.99/PS+ $22.49)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus ($59.99)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus — Character Pass Set ($79.99)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus — Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Hero must die. again ($39.99)

Holfraine ($4.99)

Hunt: Showdown ($39.99)

MX Nitro: Unleashed ($9.99)

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS ($59.99)

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS DELUXE EDITION ($79.99)

Ritual: Crown of Horns ($19.99)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV (59.99)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV Digital Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Spartan Fist ($12.74)

Spellbreak – Champion Founder Pack ($119.99)

Spellbreak – Mystic Founder Pack ($49.99)

Spellbreak – Sorcerer Founder Pack ($79.99)

STAB STAB STAB! ($9.99)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ($29.99)

Super Korotama – Koro Edition ($9.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition ($59.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition ($79.99)

Vasilis ($4.99)

PS Vita Games

Bucket Knight ($4.99)

Vasilis ($4.99)

