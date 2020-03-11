Publisher THQ Nordic might be at it again with another remaster, this time with Saints Row: The Third. A listing on GameFly’s website lists Saints Row: The Third – Remastered for PS4 and Xbox One with a release date of May 7, 2020. Though nothing from THQ Nordic has been announced, this leak seems likely, especially since the publisher is no stranger to bringing back old games as remakes or remasters.

The series originally began on the Xbox 360 in 2006, and the most recent mainline entry made its way to PS4 and Xbox One in 2015 with the remastered Saints Row IV: Re-elected, a remaster of the 2013 game. Its standalone expansion, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, also got a remastered release in 2016.

GameFly is listing an unannounced Saints Row: The Third – Remastered for PS4 and Xbox One with a May 7 release date. PS4: https://t.co/mVp6FybHoY

Xbox One: https://t.co/DFZf7EjzFk pic.twitter.com/OCakHf8H2p — Gematsu (@gematsucom) March 11, 2020

Though the series made its way to the PlayStation ecosystem, it started as an Xbox 360 exclusive when the first game released in 2006. However, Saints Row 2 released for PS3 as well in 2008, with each subsequent entry also being made available on PlayStation platforms. The series has seen numerous remasters to keep the collection of games current.

Despite the series’ success, we haven’t gotten a new mainline entry in seven years. But as of 2019, THQ Nordic and developer Volition are currently working on bringing Saints Row back, with plans to announce more about the project later this year. It’s unclear if there are plans to release it in 2020 or even which platforms it will be available for. But, if the recent GameFly leak is any indication, you might have something to hold you over until the next game in the series.

[Source: GameFly via Gematsu]

