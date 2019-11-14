It’s been approximately three months since THQ Nordic revealed that Volition is hard at work on the next Saints Row entry. According to a report from the publisher, Volition was “deep in development” on the title; little else of note received mention. If fans are hoping for a surprise announcement at this year’s Game Awards, such expectations should be kept in check. Volition won’t be ready to talk shop until 2020.

Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of THQ Nordic subsidiary Koch Media, teased as much in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. During the interview, he spoke of Saints Row’s importance to Koch Media. “Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we’ll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it’s coming and it’s going to be great,” he said.

Kundratitz didn’t divulge anything further; however, he did address concerns about the similarities between Agents of Mayhem and Saints Row. Apparently, some fans worry over the next Saints Row, since Agents of Mayhem didn’t quite hit the mark. It seems a valid concern, considering that both franchises exist in the same universe. Yet, Kundratitz is confident Volition’s ability to deliver on the next Saints Row installment. He told GameIndustry.biz,

Saints Row is Saints Row. The two games are similar, for sure, but they’re also completely different. With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they’re not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.

Minus Gat out of Hell’s 2015 launch, Saints Row IV represents the last entry in the long-running franchise. In it, players assumed the role of POTUS, with an administration run by the 3rd Street Saints. Not too long after the new President took office, an alien invasion swept across the world. After taking over the country, defeating invading aliens, going into a digital world, and heading to Hell, who knows what kind of shenanigans the Saints may get up to next?

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]