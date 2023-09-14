Saints Row Is One of PS Plus Essential’s Most Popular Games of 2023

Saints Row is PS Plus Essential‘s second most popular game of 2023, according to PSN data compiled by TrueTrophies. The game was added to the Essential line-up this month, following a lackluster reception and commercial performance.

Saints Row is behind Battlefield 2042

TrueTrophies analyzed gameplay data from 3.2 million active PSN accounts in partnership with GameInsights, and found that Saints Row is just behind Battlefield 2042 when it comes to popular PS Plus Essential games this year.

The top five PS Plus Essential games of 2023 are as follows:

Battlefield 2042 (added March 2023) Saints Row (added September 2023) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (added July 2023) Minecraft Dungeons (added March 2023) Chivalry 2 (added May 2023)

What’s surprising in this list is that both Battlefield 2042 and Saints Row beat Black Ops Cold War in the rankings. However, given Call of Duty’s popularity, it’s possible that a large number of players already owned the game. It’s not unusual for players to flock to free games they otherwise wouldn’t have purchased.

Unfortunately, this boost is too little too late for Saints Row developer Volition, which was recently shut down after 30 years in operation.