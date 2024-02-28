PS Plus Essential Games for March 2024 Revealed

With February coming to an end tomorrow, Sony has revealed the four PlayStation Plus Essential tier games for March 2024.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony gave fans a look at the diverse lineup of games that they’ll be able to download in the coming month. Those titles are:

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

It’s worth noting that you need Destiny 2 in order to play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, though Destiny 2 can be downloaded for free on the PlayStation Store. These titles will become available on Tuesday, March 5, and will remain available for download until Monday, April 1. PlayStation Plus members can also grab an exclusive cosmetic bundle for The Finals, which includes two epic outfits and 12 epic weapon skins.

Here are some details about each of this month’s games:

F1 23 first released last year and was developed by Codemasters. This installment features a story mode titled “Braking Point 2,” which saw the return of characters from the first Braking Point. The game received largely positive reviews from across the industry.

Released in 2022, Sifu is a third-person martial arts beat ‘em up set in contemporary China. Players take the role of the son or daughter of a murdered martial arts master and embark on a quest for revenge against the men responsible. After having their throat cut and being left for dead, a magical talisman revives them. However, it has the side effect of accelerating the protagonist’s age.

Hello Neighbor 2 is the sequel to the popular stealth horror game that first made waves in 2017. The sequel dropped in late 2022 and followed a reporter named Quentin as he stealthily explores individuals’ houses to uncover dark secrets about the town of Raven Brooks.

Finally, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is a major expansion to Bungie’s first-person shooter game. Released in February 2022, The Witch Queen introduces players to the fearsome Savathûn and features new missions, maps, gear, and more.