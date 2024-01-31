PS Plus Essential Games for February 2024 Revealed

The first month of the new year is already through, which means Sony has announced the three PlayStation Plus Essential February 2024 games. This month, three new games join the roster of PS Plus titles, featuring Square Enix’s Foamstars, Rollerdome, and Steelrising.

All the PS Plus Essential February 2024 games

All three games will be available as part of PS Plus Essential from February 6, 2024 until March 4. The three games we’ll be getting in just a few days are:

Foamstars (PS5 & PS4)

Rollerdome (PS5 & PS4)

Steelrising (PS5)

Foamstars is a new 4v4 online party shooter, where players will use foam to build terrain, create slippery surfaces, and run around trying to defeat enemies. Featuring a unique cast of athletic characters, the game also features a ton of different modes to try out.

Rollerdome hails from the critically acclaimed studio Roll7 and is a third-person shooter that throws players into the chaotic sport of Rollerdome, where they’ll have to utilize their shooter-skating talents to take down enemies to stay on the battlefield.

Finally, Steelrising is an action RPG set in an alternate history Paris where the French Revolution was suppressed by a robotic army. Players will be put in the shoes of Aegis, an automaton who must fight through the robot horde in order to gain freedom.

February 6 will also see the introduction of the new PS Plus exclusive Fall Guys Icons Packs, which will unlock a handful of PlayStation-themed costumes, emotes, and patterns for players to use in Fall Guys. The items included in the pack are: