PS Plus Essential Game for March 2024 Leaked

Sony will announce March’s PS Plus Essential games soon, but one of the titles leaked early. According to a report, next month’s free lineup likely includes the martial arts action game Sifu.

Sifu may be one of next month’s PS Plus Essential games

This news comes from leaker billbil-kun, who shared the news on Twitter and Deallabs. While they didn’t have any information to share about the other two games, they believe Sifu will be the main attraction. As with all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, billbil-kun has been a reliable source in the past.

As for the other titles, fans have speculated on games ranging from Forspoken to God of War: Ragnarok. However, if Sony intends for Sifu to be next month’s headliner, it seems unlikely that the other two will be that high profile. Either way, fans will know for sure when Sony announces the PS Plus March lineup on February 28. Whatever the games end up being, PS Plus Essential subscribers can claim them from March 5 to April 2.

Released in 2022, Sifu is a third-person martial arts beat ‘em up set in contemporary China. Players take the role of the son or daughter of a murdered martial arts master and embark on a quest for revenge against the men responsible. After having their throat cut and being left for dead, a magical talisman revives them. However, it has the side effect of accelerating the protagonist’s age.

This sets the stage for Sifu’s most unique gameplay mechanic. Every time the player-character dies, the talisman ages them up several years. The protagonist gets stronger after each resurrection, letting their strikes deal more damage. However, each revival also reduces maximum health. The talisman also has a limited number of uses, after which point the protagonist loses the ability to revive.