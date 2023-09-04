Saints Row and Red Faction IPs Will ‘Live On,’ Says Deep Silver

Publisher Deep Silver has said that the Saints Row and Red Faction IPs will “live on” despite Volition’s closure. The Saints Row reboot was received poorly both critically and commercially, but Volition’s sudden closure last week after 30 years of business came as a shock. Many wondered if that meant the end of the studio’s franchises as well.

It’s the end of the road for Volition, but not Saints Row or Red Faction

After the announcement of its closure, Volition took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to fans, thanking them for their support throughout the years. Quote tweeting the letter, Deep Silver said that it’s “grateful” for the studio’s “unforgettable” work, and its beloved IPs will live on under Plaion. Plaion, which owns Deep Silver, is a subsidiary of Embracer Group.

Our thoughts go out to everyone at @DSVolition, past and present. We're incredibly grateful for their unforgettable work on Saints Row and Red Faction, whose IPs will live on at @PLAION https://t.co/15PKDs2kpc — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) September 1, 2023

While this is good news for the series’ fans, don’t expect a new entry anytime soon. Following a lengthy shopping spree, Embracer Group is now undergoing an intense restructuring exercise to cut its losses after a major deal — purportedly with a Saudi Arabian group — fell through, leaving the company with a ton of financial struggles. Embracer has been laying developers off for months now, and it’s unclear what the future holds.