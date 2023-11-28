TimeSplitters Remake Likely Canceled as Developer May Close Next Month

The TimeSplitters remake has likely been canceled after an Embracer company email stated developer Free Radical Design could be closed next month. The publisher’s recent restructuring process has seen a number of studios closed and several game projects canceled, and it seems like TimeSplitters is about to join that list.

TimeSplitters developer is in the closure consultation process

Following rumors of the developer’s closure a few days ago, parent company Embracer has sent out an internal email that acknowledges the possibility of this. The email, as seen by VGC, sees company CEO Lars Wingefor confirm Free Radical is facing closure on December 11:

As we move through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on 11 December 2023, I want to express my gratitude for your commitment and the remarkable work you’ve done and still keep doing. This is a challenging time for all of us but especially for you, and our focus is to support you as much as we can during this transition.

Free Radical is a UK studio and the country’s employment laws require Embracer to consult the studio’s employees for a minimum of 30 days before they can make any redundancies. This gives time for the exploration of ways to avoid closure, such as another company taking over the studio.

By September 30, 2023, Embracer’s restructuring process had seen 900 employees lose their jobs. This includes “discontinuing a number of studios,” such as Saints Row developer Volition, as well as layoffs at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Remnant 2 publisher Gearbox. The company has also “reduced the number of projects in several other studios”, and while the names of those projects have not been officially revealed, it seems like the TimeSplitters Remake is one of those.

Just today, layoffs were also announced at Chorus developer Fishlabs. Parent company Plaion, which is itself owned by Embracer, confirmed the loss of 50 jobs in a statement to Eurogamer. The studio’s upcoming game, known internally as Project Black, has also ceased development as the remaining members of the team move on to existing co-development projects.