Godfall, Remnant 2 Publisher Gearbox Hit by Layoffs

Gearbox Publishing is the latest company that has undergone layoffs following parent company Embracer Group‘s restructuring. Established in 2015, Gearbox Publishing is the publishing arm of the Borderlands studio.

Gearbox Publishing most recently released Remnant 2

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion deal back in 2021. Most recently, the company published Gunfire Games’ acclaimed shooter RPG Remnant 2. Gearbox Publishing is also behind PS5 exclusive Godfall (Counterplay Games) and People Can Fly’s Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

GameDeveloper spotted LinkedIn posts from former employees confirming the layoffs. According to localization specialist Allan Jacquemart, no one saw the layoffs coming and he was one of many who started working at the company as recently as June, only to be laid off at the end of the probation period. “We were simply victims of the [Embracer] group’s restructuring,” Jacquemart wrote.

Embracer has been shedding its properties as fast as it acquired them. Just yesterday, it announced the immediate closure of Saints Row and Red Faction developer Volition, which had been in operation for 30 years. The group has been canceling projects and undergoing restructuring since June.

For now, Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has been marked safe from the cuts.