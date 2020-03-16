As COVID-19 continues to put a halt on various industries across the globe, many have converted to a work-from-home environment to avoid the spread of the disease. This includes Polish developer CD Projekt RED, as the team enters the last leg of development on the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. However, this change does not seem to have an impact on the game’s already delayed release later this September.

A statement issued on the developer’s official Twitter page explains the entire team has converted to full remote work, which will “grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety.” You can check out the tweet below:

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here’s a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

“Today as a result of this preparation, CD Projekt RED switches to full remote work for as long as is needed,” the statement reads. “And while this is all a bit new to everyone, we’re rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September.”

Whether the remainder of Cyberpunk 2077’s development will be done remotely is uncertain, but the team seems to be prepared to do so for “as long as it’s needed.” As explained after the game’s initial delay from April 2020 to September 2020, much of the rest of development is focused on playtesting, bug fixing, and general overall polish. CD Projekt RED wants Cyberpunk 2077 to be its “crowning achievement” for this generation.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, 2020 (if all goes well). The team is apparently “rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping” in keeping on track with the September release date, but who knows what things will look like as we approach this fall.

