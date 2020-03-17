PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 17, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 3 ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5 ($7.99)

Arcade Archives P.O.W. -PRISONERS OF WAR- ($7.99)

Chop is Dish ($4.99)

Dead or School ($27.99)

Epic Word Search Collection ($7.99)

Hidden Through Time ($7.99)

Jump Step Step ($4.99)

La-Mulana ($14.99)

La-Mulana 2 ($24.99)

MLB The Show 20 ($59.99)

MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition ($79.99)

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (59.99)

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DELUXE EDITION ($79.99)

Neon City Riders ($19.99)

Neverlast ($9.99)

NIOH 2 ($59.99)

NIOH 2 Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Overpass Deluxe Launch Edition ($69.99)

Overpass Launch Edition ($59.99)

RBI Baseball 20 ($29.99)

Red Death ($4.99)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV ($59.99)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV Digital Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Roundguard ($19.99)

SMITE Mulan Plus Bundle (Free and Exclusive to PS+)

Thunder Paw ($4.99)

UNO Ultimate Edition ($14.99)

PS Vita Games

Epic Word Search Collection ($7.99)

Thunder Paw ($4.99)

