As information about next-gen platforms continues to trickle out, two more developers have announced games for the PlayStation 5.

Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris studio TeamKill Media is making a cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error, for both the PS4 and PS5. No further details have been revealed but you can check out a teaser trailer below.

Elsewhere, Digital Extremes’ parent company Leyou Technologies has announced that its popular free-to-play game, Warframe, will be expanded to next-gen consoles and “other devices.”

In its latest financial report, Leyou revealed that Warframe‘s revenue has been declining due to a lack of new players, which it partially attributed to the end of current-gen console cycle. The company also believes that attention was diverted away from Warframe because “large-scale AAA games with themes and gameplay similar to Warframe were launched and endorsed by reputable game studios and publishing companies.”

“With the next-generation consoles to be released by the end of 2020, sales of current models have been declining, which contributed to a reduced number of new console players,” wrote Leyou. “The Group is preparing to expand Warframe to more platforms, such as the next-generation consoles and other devices, to hedge the risk of contracting new users on consoles. The Group is confident that Warframe will enter into a new stage of development, after overcoming these temporary setbacks.”

Leyou, which also owns multiplayer shooter studio Splash Damage, has multiple unannounced projects in development. Some of the projects are in their final stages and are expected to launch later this year.

[Source: TeamKill Media, Leyou Technologies]