Quantum Error Release Date Revealed in Story Trailer

Quantum Error went gold on August 7, and developer TeamKill Media noted that the shooter would be coming out soon. It has only taken around a week for it to come through, as the team announced the Quantum Error release date through a new story trailer. The game is making its way to PS5 on November 3 (the PS4 version was recently canceled) for an undisclosed price.

This trailer has more than the release date, too, as it contains a few glimpses at its alien worlds. Some of its characters and out-of-context story snippets vaguely lay out the stakes protagonist Captain Jacob Thomas has to go up against.

This cinematic first-person or third-person shooter has players investigating a research facility that was attacked. The simple rescue mission then turns into a “nightmarish cosmic journey” with all sorts of futuristic technology and otherworldly beings, as shown in the trailer.

This release date puts it one day before the reported (and recently leaked) early access date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign, which is obviously another first-person shooter. The full game is releasing around a week later on November 10.