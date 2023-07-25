Quantum Error PS4 Version Canceled, Dev Issues Statement

Quantum Error is a shooter that’s slated to hit a few systems, but the PlayStation 4 is no longer one of them. Developer TeamKill Media has announced that it is killing the Quantum Error PS4 port and even offered an explanation why it chose to do so.

The Quantum Error PS4 port would suffer too many cuts

Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of QE. Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with QE with gameplay running at 60fps, we have… — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 25, 2023

The game’s Twitter account broke the news and had the explainer. TeamKill said it had hoped it could make a PS4 version happen, but found out that it just wouldn’t “live up to what the PS5 is going to deliver.” According to the team, the assets, lighting, and more would have to be downgraded and changed, and it would have to further adapt the game to a slower drive speed and smaller amount of memory. It would “be a very different experience that will not compare to the PS5 version and would not be fair to PS4 players.”

We don’t want to take peoples hard earned money and give them a very questionable port of our game. Thats not right. https://t.co/gBXqlPhV47 — Noah Jones (@NoahTJones08) July 25, 2023

Director and level designer Noah Jones also chimed in and said that it wasn’t right to take people’s money for a “very questionable port.”

Quantum Error is still obviously coming to PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X|S, but was initially designed specifically for Sony newer console. There was never an Xbox One version. The studio explained that it will run at 2K at 60 frames per second on all platforms and have a difficult Platinum trophy and support for adaptive triggers, 3D audio, and haptic feedback on PS5. It also has a boss that was compared to something in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart since it swaps to new levels a few times, something that was likely a big challenge to get working on PS4.

While there have been a few current-gen only titles — a category that has only been growing more and more — there are only a few other games that have had their last-gen versions canceled. Gotham Knights and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown both had their last-gen versions killed. Final Fantasy 16’s PS4 version was canceled early in development. Other titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Metal: Hellsinger, and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (which wasn’t even initially announced), have had their last-gen ports come up much later than their current-gen counterparts, giving studios ample time to make cuts.

Quantum Error is a cosmic horror first-person (or third-person) shooter running on Unreal Engine 5 that has players taking control of a firefighter trying to save people amongst unexplainable cosmic chaos. It currently has no set release date, but TeamKill noted that it was a “hair away” from going gold.