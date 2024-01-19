Rockstar Games has announced that its Rockstar Editor in GTA 5 is shutting down for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The developer said that this move was “necessary” to continue supporting GTA 5 on last-gen platforms.

GTA 5 Rockstar Editor shutting down on PS4 and Xbox One on February 20, 2024

The GTA 5 Rockstar Editor on last-gen consoles will cease to exist on February 20. After this, all of players’ clips and projects will be removed. Those who own GTA 5 on the PS5 will be able to export all their projects should they wish to preserve them by following the steps below, as outlined by Rockstar Games:

Open the Rockstar Editor Select Video Gallery Select the Project you want to Export Select Upload to YouTube, then yes If no YouTube account has been linked to your Rockstar Games account, then select Yes to continue to link your accounts Follow instructions to link your YouTube account to your Rockstar Games account Return to game after linking the accounts If you agree to the Sharing Policy, select Upload Confirm your video title, then the video description, tagging, etc.

All exported projects will automatically be uploaded to YouTube. Players should connect their Rockstar Games account to the YouTube account they wish to upload their projects to.