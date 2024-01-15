Son and Bone Trailer Sees a Sherriff Blasting Dinosaurs

TeamKill Media, the developer behind PS5 horror Quantum Error has returned with Son and Bone, a first-person shooter that sees a Sheriff facing off against hordes of hungry dinosaurs.

Son and Bone, man

When a local farm in Patchwork, Montana is attacked by a group of notorious bandits, Sheriff Sam Judge sets out to bring them to justice by any means necessary and save the hostage they have taken. But on his journey, through the mysterious motives of those he pursues, Sam finds himself transported to another world overrun with prehistoric creatures, dinosaurs and now must fight for his life to make it back to earth.

You can watch the Son and Bone trailer below.

There’s more than a bit of Turok to the game, and hopefully, it will be better received than Quantum Error, which was one of the first third-party PS5 games we ever saw, but ended up delayed until last year, where it received unfavorable reviews from critics and players alike.

Son and Bone will be released in 2024 for PS5.