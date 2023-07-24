PS5 SSD Is Faster Than Xbox Series X SSD, Says Quantum Error Dev

Quantum Error developer TeamKill Media has said that the PS5 SSD is faster than Xbox Series X SSD, leading to a relatively shorter development time. A cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error was originally announced in March 2020 for the PS4 and PS5, and was later revealed to be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
TeamKill’s comments about PS5 and Xbox Series X SSDs sparked furor
Quantum Error’s Twitter account has been battling intense backlash ever since it first shared its observations. In response to a fan, TeamKill said that Quantum Error will first release on the PS5 and its Xbox Series X version will take some time because of a slower SSD that requires more problem-solving.
In response to criticisms, TeamKill pointed out that it merely shared why it needed extra time to bring Quantum Error to Xbox Series X, and was in no way implying that the game cannot work on Microsoft’s platform.
Some folks decided to respond with old in-development footage and screenshots from Quantum Error, arguing about the game’s quality. TeamKill says that Quantum Error is close to going gold on PS5, and the final product will speak for itself.
A release date for Quantum Error has yet to be announced.