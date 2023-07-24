PS5 SSD Is Faster Than Xbox Series X SSD, Says Quantum Error Dev

Quantum Error developer TeamKill Media has said that the PS5 SSD is faster than Xbox Series X SSD, leading to a relatively shorter development time. A cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error was originally announced in March 2020 for the PS4 and PS5, and was later revealed to be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Quantum Error’s Twitter account has been battling intense backlash ever since it first shared its observations. In response to a fan, TeamKill said that Quantum Error will first release on the PS5 and its Xbox Series X version will take some time because of a slower SSD that requires more problem-solving.

We will have a couple gameplay videos lined up to show off as soon as we can announce everything ?

We have started looking into optimizing the game for Xbox, but it is definitely going to take a bit of time unfortunately; QE has been made to be played with the PS5’s extremely… — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 21, 2023

In response to criticisms, TeamKill pointed out that it merely shared why it needed extra time to bring Quantum Error to Xbox Series X, and was in no way implying that the game cannot work on Microsoft’s platform.

We did not say the game cannot run on the Xbox, the game runs at 60 FPS at the same graphic fidelity of the PS5 on the Xbox series X.

We just pointed out that the current issue we are working on is the SSD being a little slower and we have to figure it out. — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 23, 2023

Some folks decided to respond with old in-development footage and screenshots from Quantum Error, arguing about the game’s quality. TeamKill says that Quantum Error is close to going gold on PS5, and the final product will speak for itself.

A release date for Quantum Error has yet to be announced.