TeamKill Media has announced that its cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error, is now planned for release on the Xbox Series X as well. The game was previously announced as a PlayStation 4/5 title.

The announcement came via a brief trailer on Twitter, which was met with a mixed response by fans.

“To all our fans and fellow gamers, we did not announce for the PS5 and not Xbox as any type of marketing trick,” TeamKill Media said in response to complaints. “Our first game came out only on PlayStation and not Xbox due to performance issues.”

In a separate tweet, the developer confirmed that it will now release its games on both consoles simultaneously.

“We have been given the opportunity to bring our game to even more gamers and that is a plus for everyone,” TeamKill added in another tweet. “PlayStation was the first and now Xbox will be added.”

An official overview of Quantum Error is as follows:

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility—30 miles off the shore of CA – is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, California. Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you—Captain Jacob Thomas—your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.

Quantum Error currently doesn’t have a release date.

[Source: Quantum Error (Twitter)]