Media Molecule’s Dreams is a departure from the studio’s previous projects in that it’s more of a creative platform than a traditional video game. The single-player campaign tells a thought-provoking story, but it’s short and is designed to showcase Dreams‘ development tools.

Although Media Molecule has extensive plans for Dreams and has drifted towards making creation tools, the studio isn’t done with making games. That’s according to co-founder and technical director Alex Evans, who told EDGE magazine (via Video Games Chronicle) that Media Molecule will remain a game-making studio. However, the team hasn’t decided what it wants to do next.

Asked about future plans, Evans said:

I can give you the honest answer: we haven’t decided what to do next, bluntly. It’s Media Molecule and we’re a game-making studio, so one of the things I want to preserve is the magic of a studio that makes games, and the tools come out as well. So although there will be a part of the studio that’s making features and Create mode enhancements, we’re going to make a game for sure. Dreams is beyond LittleBigPlanet for sure, and in lots of good ways, but I think there’s space for us to make games still. You know, just because there’s a Unity and Unreal doesn’t mean there’s not room for another instrument.

Evans added that if Dreams isn’t ultimately successful, Media Molecule will use it to create its next game. He revealed that Dreams‘ creation tools allow developers to prototype an idea within a day and “make stuff very quickly.”

[Source: EDGE #344 March 2020 via VGC]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.