Despite Activision’s recent statement explaining the lack of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered‘s multiplayer, a report has emerged that the component is in fact in development.

This news came from known and reliable Call of Duty insider TheGamingRevolution, who also claimed that his source “insisted” that Activision is still testing Modern Warfare 2 Remastered‘s multiplayer.

TheGamingRevolution wrote:

My source is insisting right now that MW2 remastered multiplayer is still in development and is still being tested on (this isn’t April fools). I think this was all a test to see the community response, to be honest. Imma keep it real, I really don’t like lies. To say ‘we have no plans whatsoever,’ when really it’s ‘we’re unsure, let’s just see how the campaign goes and we’ll make decisions later.’ I bet when multiplayer eventually drops they’ll be like ‘yeah, we saw how much the community wanted it so we got to work.’

In separate tweets, TheGamingRevolution claimed that Activision has plans to release four new games in the Modern Warfare subseries, with each one focusing on certain characters.

New news: Apparently there’s planned to be FOUR Modern Warfare games right now and each story is going to take down a horseman and give more story to other characters, such as Sandman, Ghost, Soap, etc. That’s the general overview for the next few games. They don’t just want sandman in one game, for example, they want to expand on all of the main characters’ stories.

Although TheGamingRevolution has accurately leaked Call of Duty news in the past, we’re filing this one as a report until an official announcement.

[Source: TheGamingRevolution (1)(2)]

