There’s been a lot of talk lately about New Game Plus modes for upcoming games, so why not take some time to look at the post-game options available in Final Fantasy VII Remake? If you’ve somehow been under a rock since 1995, New Game Plus is typically a mode that opens up in role-playing games (or any other variety of games) after the credits roll, allowing players to bring their powered-up characters, items, currency, and more to the start of a fresh run of the game. More often than not this means getting the chance to steamroll the start of the game or making harder difficulty runs a bit more in the favor of the player. In the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, New Game Plus is more of a choose-your-own-adventure, with players opening up the option to return to chapters, challenge new difficulties, and earn rewards.

Players can either jump into whatever chapter from the main game they wish with their post-game party or just start at chapter one and play straight through without picking and choosing. At any time, you can hit chapter select and go to any point in the game, retaining all of your progress when you do. Those doing a bit of trophy hunting may jump into whatever chapter they wish in order to clear mini-game challenges or trophies that may otherwise be time sensitive during the initial playthrough of the story, making no trophy unmissable.

For those looking to add a bit more challenge to their Final Fantasy VII Remake experience, a new difficulty mode opens up for each chapter, simply titled Hard Mode. This difficulty level will require absolute statistic perfection from players to clear with efficiency, so take advantage of the fact that AP and experience gains are permanently boosted during your New Game Plus exploits. You’ll need all the strength you can muster, as items are disabled in Hard Mode chapter selections when not in battle, meaning you’ll only be able to restore health at checkpoints. The battle simulator also offers a wealth of challenges and unlockables, just in case you need even more to do while waiting for the next chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake adventure. If our review is anything to go by, it’s going to be a tough and long wait for the next one.