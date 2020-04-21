PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

So Far, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the US’ Best-Selling Game This Year

The NPD Group’s numbers are in for March 2020, and things couldn’t look any better for 2019’s Call of Duty entry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still a mainstay on the US sales charts, becoming the second best-selling title of March. It’s second only to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, Modern Warfare is staking the lead elsewhere. Thus far, Modern Warfare counts as the US’ top-selling game in 2020. Better still, March 2020 now marks the most successful March month in Call of Duty franchise history.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella shared the news on his personal Twitter account. The following tweet from Piscatella outlines Modern Warfare’s continued success:

The full top 10 top-selling games list is as follows:

As evidenced by the chart above, Sony San Diego’s MLB The Show 20 is doing incredibly well, too. Not only does it appear as one of the top five best-selling titles of the year, so far, it’s also the franchise’s fastest-selling entry ever. Piscatella shared this tidbit on a subsequent Twitter post:

The 10 best-selling games for the month of March 2020 are:

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. MLB The Show 20
  4. Resident Evil 3
  5. NBA 2K20
  6. DOOM Eternal
  7. Persona 5 Royal
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Borderlands 3
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The PlayStation 4’s other big exclusive from last month, Team Ninja’s Nioh 2, made it into the top 20. It sits on the full list at number 11.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter]