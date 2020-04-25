Digital Continue has announced that its genre mashup video game, SuperMash, will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 8th.

In SuperMash, players can put together a variety of genres – from JRPGs to platformers – and create a unique new game that they can challenge their friends with. The protagonist, Jume, is a game shop owner who enlists her brother’s help to save it from some trouble.

An overview of features is as follows:

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS: Pick 2 genres (or the same genre) and watch the game create a completely unique game each time! Glitches, goals, and obstacles change up the gameplay to make every jump and shot meaningful. Plus, with 3 difficulty modes, you can choose the challenge!

SIX CLASSIC GENRES TO MIX AND MATCH: However you want to play, SuperMash has plenty of options for you to try. The base game includes Platformer, Action Adventure, Shoot ‘Em Up, Metrovania, Stealth, and JRPG, but stay tuned for more genres in the future!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR GAMES: With Dev Cards, you can customize elements of each Mash you make, like enemies, players, mechanics, and environments. Complete Mashes to collect them all!

SELL THE NEXT BIG HIT: Win Mashes requested by customers to unlock the mysteries of the PlayType machine and save the game shop from a nefarious threat.

CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS: Every Mash generates a unique MASH code. Share it with a friend or streamer and see if they can succeed where you failed—or impress your friends by completing someone else’s “impossible” Mash!

Any of our readers interested in this one?