Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 5, 2021. The game is a high-definition remaster of the first three games of the series, Super Monkey Ball 1, 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. It will also include newer features such as an online competitive leaderboard as well various new customization options. The console version will cost $39.99, while the PC version is cheaper at $29.99.

The HD remaster title will include over 300 remastered stages from Super Monkey Ball 1, 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. Twelve minigames will also be included in the game, allowing players to enjoy classic party game modes like Monkey Racing, Monkey Soccer, Monkey Tennis, and more with friends. Furthermore, the game also features a 4-person local co-op mode where you work together to “save Jungle Island”. Customizable monkeys—a series first, believe it or not—will also be a major part of the game with over 100 different customization items to choose from.

Additionally, Sega will sell Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania in two special editions. First, the 20th Anniversary edition will include a physical copy of the game, as well as a 40-page art book and a reversible cover. The anniversary edition also features ten exclusive cosmetic items redeemable in-game. Pre-orders for the anniversary edition are available via Gamestop or Best Buy e-stores for $39.99.

Secondly, the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will cost $49.99 and feature a multitude of customization items and bonus content. Alternatively, these bonus features will also be available for purchase as DLC once the game releases. Below is a list of the included content:

6 Additional “classic” character skins

3 Retro console skins of the Sega Saturn, Dreamcast, and Game Gear,

10 Customizable “Pink Pop Style” accessories

Option to change to the original BGM

“Golden Banana Mode” unlocked at the beginning of the game

If you’re interested in the previous remaster Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, you can check out our review for the PS4 version of the game.

You can also check out the official Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania announcement trailer below:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 5, 2021

[Source: Gematsu, YouTube]