Activision and developer Infinity Ward have plans in place to ensure Call of Duty: Warzone has a long tail. Therefore, the franchise’s dedicated battle royale title will almost certainly release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, the key question is when Warzone will hit next-gen platforms. While nothing is concrete as of yet, word from one Infinity Ward developer indicates the studio aims to have Warzone ready for next-gen at launch.

In an interview with French website GamerGen, Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki was asked about potential Warzone ports for the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox. Kurosaki couldn’t divulge specifics concerning backward compatibility and the like. However, he did note the following (via the website’s French to English translation): “I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as thsoe new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them.” It’s unknown if that plan to support will include cross-play with the previous-gen consoles too, or even what kind of enhancements a next-gen version of the free-to-play Call of Duty might have.

Overall, Activision’s next-gen plans for Call of Duty remain pretty obscure. Ongoing rumors and speculation suggests this year’s entry may take the form of a “gritty Black Ops reboot” from Treyarch.

Whatever Activision and Co. have up their sleeves is unlikely to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Bobby Kotick revealed as much in an interview last month, explaining that most of Activision’s projects remain “on track for now.” Still, plans will need to be reassessed in the months ahead as expectations concerning the virus’ long-term impact continue to shift.

For now, Call of Duty: Warzone is available as a free-to-play experience on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. It’s proven quite the hit, too; the battle royale amassed over 50 million users within a month of release.

