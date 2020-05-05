The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR Version is Out Now

Despite some reported trouble at Skydance, the long-awaited The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners PSVR version is now available. Released back in January for PC VR platforms, the PSVR version was confirmed back in December but lacked a release date. Originally the announcement said Q1 2020, but that obviously didn’t happen. After just a short delay from that original launch window, however, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR is out and optimized for Sony’s PlayStation virtual reality platform, specifically for use with the Move motion controllers.

PSVR players can get The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners standard edition for $39.99 which includes the game and bonus PS4 theme. The Tourist Edition (which is called the Digital Deluxe Edition for the PSVR version’s launch) runs $49.99 and adds “The Sheriff” Revolver, “The Judge” Bat, “The National” Knife, crafting recipes for each of the three weapons, and “Bustomization” New Orleans Voodoo Dolls. This version will also include the trailer song, podcasts, the soundtrack, and a PS4 Dynamic Theme. It doesn’t look like the PSVR version has a physical Tower Edition that comes with physical goodies, so you’ll have to settle for one of the other two.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was highly lauded on its PC release for its innovative and immersive approach to The Walking Dead’s world in VR. Players will be faced with visceral combat against walkers, impossible choices involving living humans, a deep scavenging and crafting system, and the freedom to play exactly how they want to. How you choose to survive in a zombie-infested New Orleans is up to you. There’s a deep story at the heart of it too, involving numerous characters you’ll meet along the way, and in good old Walking Dead fashion, your decisions will affect the lives (and deaths) of every one of them.

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners PSVR version is available now on the PlayStation Store.