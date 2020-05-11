Thanks to the German Ubisoft Store, Ubisoft’s post-launch plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are a tad clearer. A listing on the storefront features details about the forthcoming title’s Season Pass content. Most interesting is that one batch of content will apparently give players a chance to interact with “The Legend of Beowulf.”

Twitter user GameNotify spotted the listing, then shared the link on social media. A translation of the page on the German Ubisoft Store teases the following for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Season Pass content:

Get epic new content, explore new countries and find new gear.

Includes the story mission: The Legend of Beowulf. Discover the cruel truth behind the legend.

Beowulf entering the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla certainly isn’t far fetched. In the epic poem, Beowulf’s storied adventure takes place in sixth century Scandinavia. Within the poem itself, the titular hero rescues King of the Danes, Hrothgar, from an attack by the monster Grendel. While AC Valhalla is set in the ninth century, geographically everything else works perfectly. After all, Ubisoft previously confirmed that players will start in Norway, then eventually return after setting sail to England.

The Ubisoft Store’s note about discovering “the cruel truth behind the legend” indicates Ubisoft may take liberties in terms of Beowulf lore. Such changes would not serve as a first for the series. Assassin’s Creed Unity’s Jack the Ripper DLC added its own twists and turns, for example. Of course, the series as a whole is known to take liberties where necessary with regards to the historical record.

Beowulf is no stranger to video games. Beowulf: The Game hit stores in November 2007 for the PlayStation 3, PSP, PC, and Xbox 360. This particular adventure was modeled after the movie that released in theaters that same month.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches this holiday season for the PS4, PS4, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. As of now, a concrete release date remains under wraps. However, a quickly edited retail listing reportedly pointed to an October 16th date for at least one version of the title.

[Source: German Ubisoft Store via GameNotify on Twitter]