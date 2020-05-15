PGA Tour 2K1 Gets a Release Date, Cover Athlete is Justin Thomas

Pandemic has you a bit tee’d off? Well, you’re in luck because 2K Games and developer HB Studios are here to bail you out with a gaming handicap as the recently revealed PGA Tour 2K21 gets an official release date. The publisher made the announcement a few weeks back that an announcement would be on the way, and while we now know that PGA Tour 2K21 is coming out worldwide on August 21 there is an additional bit of information. Gone are the days of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as digital golf cover stars, as the pro golfer on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21 is 2017 FedExCup Champion and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. And, boy: Look at those pants.

PGA Tour 2K21 will feature 15 licensed PGA Tour courses and 11 Tour professionals–including Thomas–for which to live out all your golfing fantasies. Speaking to 2K Games about the experience and his inclusion as the cover star, Justin Thomas said, “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.” Thrilling.

Of course, the real reason anyone shows up to a pro golf game is to insert themselves onto the green and do what only the rare few can do: Actually land a drive where you intended it to go. HB Studios has your back in regards to customization, as according to 2K, ” Players can also create and personalize their MyPLAYERs with equipment and apparel from licensed brands including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and more.”

Despite a not pandemic-proof statement from 2K’s Vice President of Marketing Chris Snyder in which he says “Golf is hotter than ever, with celebrities, athletes and musicians playing the game and sharing their experiences on social media every day,” golf could very well be the physical and digital sporting outlet we all need in 2020. Feel free to test that theory out for yourself on August 21 when PGA Tour 2K21 hits store shelves.