If you’re attempting to download a game on your PlayStation 4 and/or have found that your games are missing from your library, fret not because you’re not the only one.

On Saturday evening, a large number of users flocked to Twitter and Reddit (thanks, MP1st) to complain that they’re experiencing licensing issues with various error codes including CE-42738-4 and CE-42739-5. Some folks found that their entire libraries were wiped out and understandably panicked.

From what we’ve gathered, users around the globe are encountering this problem so it isn’t limited to any particular geographical location. For most people, the issue resolved itself. Others found luck in restoring licenses but since this seems to be a server-related error on Sony’s side, restoring licenses won’t necessarily work.

At the time of this writing, Sony has yet to acknowledge the issue so we advise waiting it out until further notice. However, if you want to try restoring your licenses then follow the official steps below:

Sign in to your account on PlayStation Network under which you purchased the content. From the Home screen, go to [Settings] > [Account Management], and select [Restore Licenses]. Click [OK] when done.

In case you’re looking for your add-ons, then follow the final step below:

Go to the [Library] > [Purchased], select the game you’ve purchased the add-on for and select the add-on.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know if you experienced this issue and what step(s), if any, you took to resolve it.

[Source: Reddit]